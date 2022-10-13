Catholic World News

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew recalls importance of Vatican II

October 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an article for the Vatican newspaper, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, reflected on the 60th anniversary of the beginning of the Second Vatican Council.

