Vatican Secretary of State calls for truce in Ukraine

October 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Warning that mankind risks “falling into a spiral of no return, with catastrophic consequences,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, said in an interview that a truce in Ukraine is “not only feasible, but urgent.”

