Conflict and protracted refugee situations cannot become the ‘new normal,’ Vatican official says at UN

October 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Francesca Di Giovanni, Undersecretary for the Multilateral Sector of the Secretariat of State’s Section for Relations with States and International Organizations, made her remarks at a meeting of the UN refugee agency’s executive committee.

