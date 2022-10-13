Catholic World News

Physician assistant sues hospital that fired her for declining to participate in transgender procedures

October 13, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: University of Michigan Health – West fired Valerie Kloosterman after she “sought a religious accommodation from referring patients for sex-obscuring procedures and experimental drugs, and from using biology-obscuring pronouns,” the First Liberty Institute said in a press release.



“A Michigan Health diversity representative called Kloosterman ‘evil,’ blamed her for gender dysphoria-related suicides, and told her she could not take the Bible or her religious beliefs to work with her. Less than a month later, she was fired.”

