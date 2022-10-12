Catholic World News

Pope renews appeal for peace in Ukraine

October 12, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his regular weekly audience on October 12, Pope Francis issued a new plea for an end to the “hurricane of violence” in Ukraine.



“In these days my heart is always with the Ukrainian people, especially the inhabitants of those places where the bombardments have been raging,” the Pope said. He offered a prayer that the “Spirit transform the hearts of those who hold the outcome of the war in their hands.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!