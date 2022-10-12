Catholic World News

‘Be creative and ambassadors of peace,’ Pope tells Belgian youth

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Dear boys and dear girls, please, never tire of being bearers of the Gospel wherever you go,” Pope Francis said in an address to 300 young people from Belgium.



“I know you are generous; I know you are full of enthusiasm and ready to conquer the world,” he continued. “Do not be distracted by the trivial things in life, and there are many of them, aren’t there? Concentrate on what is essential, that flows from friendship with Jesus Christ.”

