Patriarch Kirill recovers from Covid-19

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1946, Patriarch Kirill was installed in 2009 as Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus’ and Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church.



The Russian Orthodox Church stated that Patriarch Kirill suffered from a “light form” of Covid; Reuters, however, reported that Patriarch Kirill had “severe symptoms.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

