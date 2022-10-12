Catholic World News

A million march throughout Mexico for women, life, and peace

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “What we want are options for life for ourselves and for our children; we believe that it’s time to overcome abortion in Mexico, as slavery was once overcome,” said a spokesperson for the marches, which took place throughout the country.

