US Supreme Court rebuffs fetal personhood appeal

October 12, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court has declined to hear a case, filed by two Rhode Island mothers and Catholics for Life, that would have decided whether unborn children have the rights of persons under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.



LifeNews.com has published a pro-life analysis of the case.

