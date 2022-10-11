Catholic World News

French group fights bid to remove beloved statue

October 11, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Lay Catholics in the town of Sable d’Olonne, in the Vendée region of France, are battling to save a statue of St. Michael the Archangel, after a court ordered it removed from public property in accordance with the country’s law of laicité.



The legal battle—which the statue’s defendants admit they are likely to lose—has become the focal point for a nationwide struggle over the public display of religious images.

