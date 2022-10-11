Catholic World News

Mexican governor meets with Pontiff, senior Vatican officials

October 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On October 10, Pope Francis received Alfredo del Mazo Maza, the governor of the State of Mexico (map), the nation’s most populous state.



Gov. del Mazo tweeted about his meetings with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Sostituto (officially, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State). The governor said that he and Cardinal Parolin discussed efforts “to combat poverty and promote equality between women and men.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!