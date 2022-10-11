Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Artémides Zatti

October 11, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a 30-minute audience with Salesian pilgrims (video), Pope Francis recalled the life of St. Artémides Zatti (1880-1951), whom he canonized on October 9.



The Pontiff paid tribute to the saint as a migrant, as “kin to all the poor,” as a Salesian coadjutor brother, and as an intercessor for vocations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!