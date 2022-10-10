Catholic World News

New video connects Planned Parenthood, U. of Pittsburgh

October 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Although the University of Pittsburgh has testified that it does not procure fetal organs from Planned Parenthood, a new video from the Center for Medical Progress shows a vehicle from an organ-procurement firm stopping at a Planned Parenthood clinic, and leaving with a cooler of what appeared to be medical samples.

