City’s harassment of private prayer services in rabbi’s home violated 1st Amendment, court rules

October 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Officials of the City of Miami, “wielding the City Code like a club ... sent city personnel to the property a staggering 126 times” and “installed a surveillance camera that monitors only the property,” Judge Cecilia Altonaga, Chief Judge of the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, said in her ruling.

