Cardinal Nichols to PM Truss: No valid reason to move embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

October 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to comments by Prime Minister Liz Truss that the location of the UK’s embassy in Israel is under review, Cardinal Vincent Nichols said that moving the embassy to Jerusalem “would be seriously damaging to any possibility of lasting peace in the region and to the international reputation of the United Kingdom.”



“Pope Francis and the leaders of churches in the Holy Land have long called for the international Status Quo on Jerusalem to be upheld, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations,” Cardinal Nichols added. “The city must be shared as a common patrimony, never becoming an exclusive monopoly of any party.”

