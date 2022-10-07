Catholic World News

Following court decision on DACA, US bishops’ migration chairman renews plea for congressional action

October 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court issued the latest in a series of court decisions on DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals), President Obama’s 2012 executive order that allowed “Dreamers” (who entered the US illegally as children) to remain in the US temporarily without fear of deportation.



“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Dreamers of this country whose lives and futures once again hang in the balance,” said Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration. “We implore Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, to provide a permanent solution for all Dreamers out of respect for their God-given dignity.”

