Catholic World News

Bishop reports massacre of Christians in Mozambique

October 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alberto Vera Aréjula of Nacala, Mozambique, has revealed that Islamic terrorists killed eleven Christians in a September massacre.



The bishop reports that men disguised as members of the military rounded up a group of people, identified the Christians in the group, and slit their throats. One Christian escaped and reported the massacre.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!