California governor signs 13 pro-abortion, contraception laws

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The new laws shield abortionists from liability, require health insurance companies to provide some over-the-counter birth control without copayments, and establish an Abortion Practical Support Fund, a Reproductive Health Scholarship Corps, a Reproductive Health Equity Program, and a Reproductive Justice and Freedom Fund.



The California Catholic Conference condemned the new laws.



In a press release, Gov. Newsom boasted that the legislation provided $200 million in abortion funding. Newsom noted he had previously signed legislation that ended insurance copayments for abortion.

