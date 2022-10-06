California governor signs 13 pro-abortion, contraception laws
CWN Editor's Note: The new laws shield abortionists from liability, require health insurance companies to provide some over-the-counter birth control without copayments, and establish an Abortion Practical Support Fund, a Reproductive Health Scholarship Corps, a Reproductive Health Equity Program, and a Reproductive Justice and Freedom Fund.
The California Catholic Conference condemned the new laws.
In a press release, Gov. Newsom boasted that the legislation provided $200 million in abortion funding. Newsom noted he had previously signed legislation that ended insurance copayments for abortion.
