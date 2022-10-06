Catholic World News

In historic first, Pope Francis approves an ‘ecclesial conference’ instead of bishops’ conference

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The newly approved Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon (CEAMA) “involves bishops, priests, women and men religious and the lay faithful from the nine countries of the Amazon region,” said Peruvian Cardinal Pedro Barreto, SJ.



“lt is the first of its kind in the history of the Church,” said the prelate, who predicted that “bishops’ conferences will have to transform themselves into ecclesial conferences,” which he sees as “centered on the people of God in accordance with the Second Vatican Council.”



CEAMA is “discussing the question of ministries…their service in the Church and, more specifically, the ministry of women and the service women are already giving in Amazonia,” he continued. “Inside Amazonia, but also outside the region, women religious celebrate baptisms, weddings, liturgies and some even hear confessions for people who confide personal problems to them although they cannot give [sacramental] absolution.”

