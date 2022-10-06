Catholic World News

Pope, in video, comments on synodality

October 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The October papal prayer intention is “we pray for the Church; ever faithful to, and courageous in preaching the Gospel, may the Church be a community of solidarity, fraternity and welcome, always living in an atmosphere of synodality.”



“What does it mean ‘to synod’?” Pope Francis asked in the video that accompanies the intention. “It means walking together: syn-od. This is what it means in Greek: ‘to walk together’ and to walk on the same road.”



“And this is what God expects of the Church of the third millennium –that it regain its awareness of being a people on the road and of having to travel together,” he continued. “A Church with this synodal style is a Church that listens, that knows that listening is more than just hearing. It means listening to each other in our diversity and opening doors to those outside the Church.”



“It’s not about gathering opinions, nor holding a parliament,” he added. “The synod isn’t a survey; it’s about listening to the protagonist, the Holy Spirit. It’s about praying. Without prayer, there will be no Synod.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

