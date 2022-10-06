Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman affirms Church teaching on dignity of human life

October 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to “people in public life who distort the Catholic Church’s teaching”—a likely reference to President Biden—the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities affirmed that “the Church seeks the protection of all unborn children; this includes the innocent child conceived in rape or incest.”



Citing Pope St. John Paul II’s encyclical Evangelium Vitae (The Gospel of Life, n. 73), Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore said that “whereas the Church always seeks the protection of all unborn children, it is licit to support legislation that falls short of this goal, if it advances protections and limits harm.”



“In the post-Roe world, we must act in radical solidarity with the pregnant woman and her child, as we work and pray for the day when abortion is unthinkable,” Archbishop Lori added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!