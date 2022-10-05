Catholic World News

Strife in Cameroon has become ‘a question of money,’ bishops’ spokesman says

October 05, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The violent conflict launched by separatists in Cameroon, which has caused at least 4,000 deaths in the past several years, has now become a question of money, according to Father Humphrey Tatah Mbuy, a spokesman for the country’s episcopal conference.



He explained that guerrilla now frequently seize hostages and demand ransom, and “it is very difficult to separate a person from his source of income, even if that source is human blood.” The separatists are not alone in kidnapping for profit, he said; government troops have been guilty of the same practice.

