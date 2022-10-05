Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of Hurricane Ian, soccer tragedy in Indonesia

October 05, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I am close to the populations of Cuba and Florida, afflicted by a violent hurricane,” the Pontiff said. “May the Lord receive the victims, give consolation and hope to those who suffer, and sustain the solidarity efforts.”



“And I also pray for those who have lost their life and those who have been injured in the clashes that broke out after a football match in Malang in Indonesia,” he added, referring to the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!