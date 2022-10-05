Papal prayer for victims of Hurricane Ian, soccer tragedy in Indonesia
October 05, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “I am close to the populations of Cuba and Florida, afflicted by a violent hurricane,” the Pontiff said. “May the Lord receive the victims, give consolation and hope to those who suffer, and sustain the solidarity efforts.”
“And I also pray for those who have lost their life and those who have been injured in the clashes that broke out after a football match in Malang in Indonesia,” he added, referring to the Kanjuruhan Stadium disaster.
