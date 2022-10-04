Catholic World News

Welcoming growth as world population hits 8 billion

October 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: With the UN predicting that the world’s population will hit 8 billion this month, William McGurn of the Wall Street Journal asks: “Are human beings good?”



If human life is a good thing, McGurn reasons, we should celebrate the growth of the species. Citing the work of the late Julian Simon, and a new book entitled Superabundance, he makes the case that population growth is not a danger but a blessing.

