Catholic World News

Why Anglican evangelicals are becoming Catholics: an interview with Msgr. Nazir-Ali

October 04, 2022

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Born in Pakistan, Msgr. Michael Nazir-Ali, 73, was the Anglican bishop of Rochester (England) from 1994 to 2009. In 2021, he was received into the Catholic Church and ordained a priest of the Personal Ordinariate of Our Lady of Walsingham.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!