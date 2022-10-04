Catholic World News

Pastoral care of tourism moved to Dicastery for Evangelization

October 04, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In an Italian-language rescript, Pope Francis transferred responsibility for the pastoral care of tourism from the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development to the Dicastery for Evangelization.

