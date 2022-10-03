Catholic World News

Pope names new members to commission for protection of minors

October 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has expanded the size of Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors from 17 to 20 members; 10 of the 20 members are new to the commission. Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston, 78, remains the commission’s president.

