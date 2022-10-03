Catholic World News

‘Allow your beauty to shine!’: papal message to Ursuline Global Education Compact

October 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 30, the Vatican Press Office made public a papal message, dated September 21, to participants in the Ursuline Global Education Compact.



The Ursulines are a women’s teaching order founded by St. Angela Merici in 1535. Pope Francis first outlined his vision for a Global Compact on Education in a 2019 message.



“The first thing I wish to tell you, dear young people, is allow your beauty to shine!” the Pope wrote in his message. “True beauty, not like that of worldly fashion. In our society, suffocated by so much unpleasantness.”



“The second thing I wish to tell you concerns doing,” he added. “The beauty that Jesus revealed to us is a splendor that communicates itself through action; a beauty that is embodied in order to be shared; a beauty that is not afraid of getting its hands dirty, of becoming disfigured in order to be faithful to the love of which it is made.”

