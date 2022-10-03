Catholic World News

UN, abuse survivor groups seek Vatican investigation of Nobel laureate Belo

October 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Carlos Felipe Ximenes Belo won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 for his work on behalf of human rights in East Timor and resigned from his post in the Dili diocese in 2002, at the age of 54, citing health reasons. Following a report that Bishop Belo had sexually abused minors, a Vatican spokesman said that the Vatican learned of allegations in 2019 and imposed secret sanctions on him in 2020.



“These allegations are truly shocking and need to be fully investigated,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres.



“The Vatican’s suggestion that it first learned of the allegations in the last few years doesn’t pass the smell test. It is wholly implausible,” said Anne Barrett-Doyle of Bishop Accountability. “Signs point to the real possibility that Belo is another McCarrick – an acclaimed churchman whose predations were known to many Church officials.”

