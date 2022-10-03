Catholic World News

Your mission also has a maternal aspect, Pope tells Thomas Aquinas fraternity

October 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 30, Pope Francis received members of the Fraternidad de Agrupaciones Santo Tomás de Aquino (Fraternity of St. Thomas Aquinas Groups).



Founded in 1962, the Argentine Dominican youth organization attained Vatican recognition as an international association of the faithful in 1997.



“It is important that you remember that teaching is precisely one of the works of spiritual mercy,” the Pope told members of the association. “Mary teaches us to be evangelizers of culture, youth, and families by bringing divine tenderness.”

