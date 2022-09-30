Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen trial adjourned for a month

September 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The trial of Cardinal Joseph Zen, the retired bishop of Hong Kong, has been adjourned until October 26, following a ruling by Principal Magistrate Ada Yim that there is enough evidence to try him and the other five defendants. The six are accused of a failing to register a fund that received donations to assist pro-democracy protesters.

