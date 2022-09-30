Catholic World News

Food cannot be used as ‘bargaining chip,’ Pope says

September 30, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “We must stop treating food, which is a fundamental good for all, as a bargaining chip for a few,” Pope Francis wrote in a Spanish-language message for the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste.



“Both food loss and food waste are truly deplorable events because they divide humanity between those who have too much and those who lack the essentials; because they increase inequalities, generate injustice and deny the poor what they need to live in dignity,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!