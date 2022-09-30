Catholic World News

USCCB: Synod process ‘not perfect,’ but synodality is ‘not over’

September 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “We have to strengthen this muscle of synodality, so that it becomes stronger, and it’s something that becomes like memory, and part of what it means to be Church,” said Julia McStravog, the project manager of the USCCB’s synod organizing team.

