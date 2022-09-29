Catholic World News

Oxford closes Catholic college

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Administrators at Oxford University have announced that St. Benet’s Hall, which now hosts 130 students, must be closed because of financial difficulties—although an American donor had pledged £40 million ($43 million) to put the Catholic institution on a sound footing.





