Pittsburgh diocese discourages attendance at traditionalist conference

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has announced that it “does not support, endorse, or encourage people to attend” a Catholic Identity Conference taking place in the city this weekend.



The Catholic Identity Conference will feature a lineup of prominent traditionalist Catholics, including Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano and Bishop Athanasius Schneider. Organizers have announced that at a press conference, they will “present articles of resistance against the Vatican and to the pontificate of Pope Francis.”

