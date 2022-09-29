Catholic World News

Arizona judge rules 1864 law banning nearly all abortions can take effect

September 29, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “We applaud the court for upholding the will of the Legislature and providing clarity and uniformity on this important issue,” said Mark Brnovich, the state’s attorney general. The law permits abortion when the mother’s life is in danger.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!