Head of Vatican Synod office: ‘Let us trust in our people’

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to homosexual couples and Catholics who have remarried outside the Church, Cardinal Mario Grech, the Secretary General of the Synod of Bishops, said, “What has the Church to fear if these two groups within the faithful are given the opportunity to express their intimate sense of spiritual realities which they experience? Might this be an opportunity for the Church to listen to the Holy Spirit speaking through them also?”



“When we say that we are listening to the others, we are also saying that we are listening to the Holy Spirit, and for me, this is something sacred and it was about time that we came around to recognize this wealth, this richness in the Church,” he added.



The prelate made his remarks during a recent address to the Leadership Roundtable’s 2022 Catholic Partnership Summit.

