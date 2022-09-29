Catholic World News

Article examines clergy-penitent privilege

September 29, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Associated Press examines state legislation on the clergy-penitent privilege, which recognizes the confidentiality of the Sacrament of Penance. The article’s tone is tendentious: “This loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials.”

