Jerusalem Patriarch condemns settler action at Al-Aqsa Mosque

September 28, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, the Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem since 2005, lamented the entry of over 250 Jews into Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. Some Jewish settlers in East Jerusalem have called for the destruction of the mosque and the construction of a temple on the site.



The Patriarch said that “the practices of extremist Zionist groups against Islamic and Christian holy sites are a clear violation of Muslims and Christians’ right to exercise freedom of worship,” according to a paraphrase of his remarks.

