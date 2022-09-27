Catholic World News

President Biden issues Rosh Hashanah greetings

September 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “With the piercing sound of the shofar and the sweetness of apples dipped in honey, the Jewish New Year ushers in a sacred time of reflection, repentance, and renewal,” said President Joe Biden. “During these Days of Awe, we have the opportunity to ask what kind of person we want to be and how we have measured up.”

