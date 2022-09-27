Catholic World News

Cardinal Arinze criticizes Belgian bishops’ liturgical service for same-sex unions

September 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Human beings have no power to change the order established by God the Creator,” Cardinal Francis Arinze said after the bishops published a liturgical service for same-sex unions. “Even if the aim is to be pastorally helpful to homosexual couples, this is an error on the part of the bishops.”



The prelate, now 89, was Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments from 2002 to 2008.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!