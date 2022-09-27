Catholic World News

Cuba approves same-sex marriage in unusual referendum

September 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a rare referendum, voters in Cuba approved a government-backed proposal to approve same-sex marriage. 67% of voters approved the measure, according to the official results announced by the Communist regime.

