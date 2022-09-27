Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister lauds work of IAEA

September 27, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conference, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, said that “the Holy See reiterates its sincere gratitude and affirms its unwavering support for the IAEA’s many contributions to nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament, as well as to the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technology.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!