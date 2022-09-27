Catholic World News

Seek silence amid noisy world, Pope tells Capuchin sisters

September 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: On September 26, Pope Francis received participants in the general chapter of the Capuchin Tertiary Sisters of the Holy Family, a community founded in 1885 by Father Luis Amigó, OFM Cap.



“Dear sisters, be prophets of listening, first of all listening to the voice of God, who calls to you to love all without distinction, to love creation as a gift, to see its greatness in all, as Saint Francis teaches us in his Canticle of the creatures,” Pope Francis said in his address. “It is precisely from this silence, from this silent listening to God, this silence in which man encounters God, that we can pass from cacophony to symphony.”

