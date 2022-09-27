Catholic World News

Canadian bishops’ president issues annual report

September 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Raymond Poisson’s annual report emphasized “walking together with the indigenous peoples in Canada”; other highlights included “family and life” and an update on the synodal process.

