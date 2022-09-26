Catholic World News

Say ‘yes to a world united among peoples,’ Cardinal Parolin tells UN

September 26, 2022

» Continue to this story on UN News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, addressed the United Nations General Assembly on September 24.



During his address, the prelate discussed ideological colonization, the climate, Ukraine, migration, and the importance of the UN.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!