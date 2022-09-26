Catholic World News

Pope appeals to the young to save the planet, find peace

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Economy of Francesco is an organization of young economists and entrepreneurs who seek to foster a Catholic vision of economic life.



During a September 24 visit to Assisi for an event organized by the Economy of Francesco, Pope Francis said, “Like St. Francis, [the] economy must embrace the poor.”



“Human beings, created in the image and likeness of God, are seekers of meaning before being seekers of material goods,” he added. “That is why the first capital of any society is spiritual capital.”

