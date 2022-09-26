Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller discusses new world order

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The establishment of a New World Order has sprung from a diabolic-destructive and not a theological way of thinking,” Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller, who served as Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017, said in a recent interview.



“The program of a New World Order under the condition of a total economization of man, in which self-appointed financial and political elites remain as the thinking and controlling subject, comes at the price of the depersonalization of the masses,” he continued. “The human being is merely the biological raw product, which is upgraded to a computer in a total network of information. There will no longer be any person then, no immortality of the soul, no living being with heart and mind, spirit and free will.”

