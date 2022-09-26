Catholic World News

Papal appeals for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine, Cameroon

September 26, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made his appeals during his September 25 Angelus address, at the conclusion of his pastoral visit to Matera, Italy, for the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress.

