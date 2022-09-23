Catholic World News

Papal preface to Argentine book

September 23, 2022

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a preface for Por qué Patria Grande, a recent book by Miguel Ángel Barrios on Latin American politics in the time of pandemic.



In his preface, the Pope discussed facets of Latin America’s Christian identity and recalled Alberto Methol Ferré, a Uruguayan thinker who influenced both Barrios and the Pontiff.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!